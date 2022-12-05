Ramaphosa supporters & critics to picket at Nasrec as NEC discusses his future

After being recused from an ANC working committee meeting this weekend, Ramaphosa will face his political colleagues over the Phala Phala report.

JOHANNESBURG - Supporters and critics of African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa are expected to have a clash of pickets outside the Nasrec Centre in Joburg on Monday as the party's national executive committee (NEC) meets to deliberate on Ramaphosa's political future.

The independent panel report has concluded that Ramaphosa may have a case to answer to and may have violated the Constitution over the 2020 robbery at his Limpopo farm.

Ramaphosa’s long-time critic and ally of suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule, Carl Niehaus, has been holding lone protests against the president.

He said that Monday would be no different.

"It is our belief that the continuation of Ramaphosa as president of the ANC will be very damaging, if not totally destructive, to the African National Congress and the members of the ANC must now act in the best interest of the ANC."

Meanwhile, some ANC staffers say that the NEC must consider their feelings when deliberating over the party’s president’s future.

"Members feel President Ramaphosa is the light the ANC needs to shine as we move towards the 2024 elections."