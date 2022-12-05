Ramaphosa: Section 89 panel misunderstood its mandate on Phala Phala farm saga

Ramaphosa wants the apex court to review and set aside the panel’s report.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday accused the Section 89 panel of misunderstanding its mandate when considering the Phala Phala farm saga.

Ramaphosa decided to take the report that found he may have violated the Constitution on review to the Constitutional Court.

He also wants the apex court to set aside the report.

The three-member panel led by retired chief justice Sandile Ngcobo found that he failed to report the theft of millions in foreign currency from his farm to the relevant authorities.

It also found that there is prima facie evidence that there was a deliberate intention not to investigate the crime committed on the farm openly.

In a bid to have the Section 89 panel report set aside, Ramaphosa's argument is that the panel must not just determine whether there is a prima facie case against him but whether sufficient evidence exists to warrant an impeachment process.

Ramaphosa also argued that the panel overlooked the fact that serious misconduct and serious violation of the Constitution or law depend on deliberately acting in bad faith.

He said that the panel did not inquire at all whether the president acted in bad faith.