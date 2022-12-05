Ramaphosa recuses himself from ANC NEC meeting discussing Phala Phala report

ANC national spokesperson, Pule Mabe, said that President Cyril Ramaphosa gave an organisational report to the NEC on Monday morning before he recused himself from the meeting.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has recused himself from the African National Congress (ANC) national executive meeting (NEC) in Nasrec.

The ANC NEC is convening a special sitting to discuss the Section 89 independent panel report on Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm saga.

The report found that Ramaphosa may have violated his oath of office and the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.

This is the second time that Ramaphosa has recused himself from ANC activities this week, after he also left the national working committee (NWC) meeting on Sunday.

Eyewitness News understands that Ramaphosa does not want to be present in a meeting where he is the subject of discussion.

The ANC NEC is on Monday expected to make a decision on what its next step will be regarding the Section 89 report.