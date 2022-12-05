Ramaphosa: Fight against corruption gaining momentum

President Cyril Ramaphosa said that his government had been working hard over the last five years to stop the looting, to prosecute those responsible and to recover stolen funds.

CAPE TOWN - As President Cyril Ramaphosa himself faces allegations of corruption, he’s dedicated his weekly newsletter to the subject.

He said that the fight to recover ill-gotten gains was gathering steam.

But he warned that the battle against corruption would not be easily nor quickly won, given the years it took for patronage and graft to be entrenched.

Ramaphosa said that with progress now being made to hold those responsible accountable, South Africans must do everything they can to ensure this work continues unhindered.

Last week, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) reached a settlement with Swiss engineering company, ABB Ltd, to pay R2.5 billion in punitive reparations for a corrupt Eskom tender.

Ramaphosa said that his government had been working hard over the last five years to stop the looting, to prosecute those responsible and to recover stolen funds.

The president said that the impact of making the Investigative Directorate a permanent structure was now being felt, and the fight against state capture and corruption was gaining momentum.

He cited cases of former executives at state-owned companies like Eskom and Transnet now being brought to court as examples.

Eskom is also working on recovering money from irregular and corrupt contracts.

Ramaphosa said that society must give state institutions working to root out corruption their full support and guard against efforts to weaken or undermine their resolve and reverse the gains so far.