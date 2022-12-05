Patekile vows that detectives will work hard to ensure cop killer convicted

A suspect was taken into custody just hours after 26-year-old Constable Ashwin Pedro was shot and killed in Grassy Park last week.

CAPE TOWN - Provincial police top brass say they'll oppose bail for one man accused of killing a Cape Town policeman.

He is expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Monday.

On-duty constable, Ashwin Pedro, was gunned down after he and his partner approached an armed suspect in Grassy Park on Thursday afternoon.

By nightfall, anti-gang unit members tracked the alleged gunman to a hideout in Ravensmead.

And now Western Cape Police Commissioner, Thembisile Patekile, says that detectives will work hard to ensure that the person responsible for taking the young officer's life remains behind bars.

"We will do anything that is possible to oppose bail, that he stays inside. We will ensure that we do our investigation to secure a conviction," Patekile said.

A firearm that the suspect had apparently stolen during the altercation was found in his possession, no doubt a key piece of evidence in the unfolding case.