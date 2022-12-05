Go

Oxford's Word of the Year 2022 'goblin mode' creates confusion

The votes are in and the Oxford Word of the Year for 2022 is ‘goblin mode’.

05 December 2022 16:27

CAPE TOWN - The votes are in and the Oxford Word of the Year for 2022 is ‘goblin mode’.

According to the Oxford University Press website the term is often used to describe a type of behaviour.

“…to go goblin mode – is a type of behaviour which is unapologetically self-indulgent, lazy, slovenly, or greedy, typically in a way that rejects social norms or expectations.”

The website went on to explain that ‘goblin mode’ went viral on social media in 2022, adding that the term became popular months after COVID-19 lockdown restrictions were eased across the world.

“Seemingly, it captured the prevailing mood of individuals who rejected the idea of returning to ‘normal life’, or rebelled against the increasingly unattainable aesthetic standards and unsustainable lifestyles exhibited on social media.”

Metaverse and #IStandWith came in second and third place, respectively.

There were mixed reactions to the word of the year on social media.

Some users disagreed with Oxford’s description of ‘goblin mode’, while others questioned how the word of the year consisted of two words.

