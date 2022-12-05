NKENKE KEKANA: A view from the inside of the ANC

OPINION

The president has every right to take the section 89 panel report on legal review, that is his right as an individual.

If the president had been criminally charged, the African National Congress's step aside rule would apply. To ask a candidate who won the overwhelming majority of nominations to step aside, would be seen as an attempt to disqualify him through the back door. It is undemocratic and not in line with the ANC's reform agenda.

The onus sits with the president apply his mind to whether his actions are in line with his stated logic on the reform agenda and what the social consequences of his actions will be for the ANC.

We have come too far to be set back by recommendations that can either be overturned through a legal review or must still be tested by untested parliamentary impeachment mechanisms.

Consideration must also be given to the historical context to the recall or ask for the resignation of a sitting president.

Former president Thabo Mbeki, he lost a leadership contest and a new leadership recalled him, based on “the country needs a strong and united ruling party at the helm of government, capable of galvanising support”

Was is right or wrong? Of course voters vote for the ANC and the party deploys its cadres.

Former president Jacob Zuma too lost a leadership context and he had legal questions still to be ventilated so the new leadership recalled him.

President Cyril Ramaphosa

We are two weeks away from electing a new leadership. No doubt ANC members and society held great expectations that the presidents leadership would arrest the downward trend facing the country and the ANC as a majority party.

He was expected to be a champion of moral and ethical leadership and a fighter against corruption and malfeasance. There are significant strides he has made in this area. It was going fairly well given the limitations of the socio -economic climate the country is facing and the need to rebuild the capacity of state institutions. But unfortunately his work in this area has been overshadowed by the Phala Phala matter.

Is there a legal and criminal case to answer. I do not know I am not a prosecutor after all it is his money whether he puts it in a safe or a mattress mine is a moral issue.

Albeit we can't discount the deep disappointment at the president conduct in allowing this private matter to undermine his legacy.

But it’s an argument based solely on the issue of morality whether the ANC and society approves or disapprove the behaviour of the president depending on an expected moral value.

Morality is a social institution that regulates people conduct in all spheres of social life and it is not a legal issue regulated by a state authority but by public opinion- the moral consciousness of society.

Whether the ANC regains its place as the leader of society, will impact the outcome of the 2024 general elections.

That will be the eventual consequence of the president's decision and something everyone in the ANC needs to be fully aware off as we go to the national conference.

I do not believe the NEC is competent to recall the president this close to conference based on the Section 89 report, which is yet to run its course. There is a precedent in this regard, the NGC of 2005 overruled the NEC at that time to suspend an elected deputy president. It is risky so close to conference to take such a decision only to be overturned by branches at conference.

The NEC can only take a decision to let the president step aside only after receiving a report from the Integrity Commission. This report at other IC reports that impact on the election of ANC leaders contest are outstanding!

If the president was to resign it will entirely be based on his conscience given the damage to his reputation by the Phala Phala saga.

Nkenke Kekana ANC NEC head of communications