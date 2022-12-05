NEC resolves for Ramaphosa to remain ANC president despite Section 89 report

The ANC NEC, which is the party’s highest decision-making body in between conferences, convened a special meeting on Monday to discuss Ramaphosa’s fate, following the release of the report.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress’ (ANC) National Executive Committee (NEC) resolved to reject Parliament’s Section 89 panel report, following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s review application at the Constitutional Court.

The report found that Ramaphosa might have violated his oath of office and the Prevention and Combatting of Corruption Activities Act

After a marathon two-day meeting, the ANC NEC resolved that Ramaphosa would continue as the party and the country’s president.

Briefing the media on the NEC’s outcomes, ANC acting secretary general Paul Mashatile said the party’s Parliamentary caucus was advised to vote against noting the report on Tuesday.

Parliament is expected to sit to debate the Section 89 panel report on Tuesday.

Mashatile said since Ramaphosa decided to file a court application to review and set aside the report, there was no need for it to be noted in its current state.

He said that the ANC NEC would discuss the matter again once the court processes have concluded.

With opposition parties set to file a motion of no confidence against Ramaphosa, Mashatile said no ANC MP would be supporting the motion.

This paved the way for Ramaphosa to be nominated for a second term as ANC president when the party meets for its 55th National Elective Conference on 16 December.