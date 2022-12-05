NA committee to hold urgent meeting to discuss vote on Ramaphosa impeachment

It comes after a closed-door meeting of party chief whips Monday morning where voting procedures were discussed.

CAPE TOWN - The National Assembly's (NA) programme committee will hold an urgent meeting Monday night to discuss Tuesday's unprecedented vote on whether President Cyril Ramaphosa should face impeachment.

It comes after a closed-door meeting of party chief whips on Monday morning where voting procedures were discussed.

They also considered the legal ramifications should the president take the Section 89 panel on review.



NA speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said no to all requests from parties that could play a role in Tuesday’s vote on an independent panel report that found prima facie evidence that Ramaphosa might have breached the Constitution.

She declined the African Transformation Movement’s request for a secret ballot, the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) request for a roll call vote and the Economic Freedom Fighters’ request for a full physical sitting.

The DA’s Siviwe Gwarube said the speaker could not use load shedding and other logistical issues as a basis for her decisions.

“It cannot be that, now, you have whips voting on behalf of members. We want to make sure that all Members of Parliament are able to exercise their constitutional right but at the same time, they can be held accountable for how they vote by members of the public."

Eyewitness News understands that party whips were briefed on Monday by parliamentary legal advisors on other factors that could impact the NA going ahead with the vote.

The African National Congress’ parliamentary caucus is expected to meet prior to the programme committee meeting to get their marching orders from Luthuli House on which way they will be expected to exercise their majority vote.