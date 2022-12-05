Mbeki criticised for wanting Ramaphosa present during ANC talks on Phala Phala

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s allies have closed rank over recent days, taking a firm stance in defence of the leader against some of his opponents in and out of the party.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa’s allies in the national working committee (NWC) have taken a dig at former President Thabo Mbeki, saying that he needs a talking to, while some have suggested he should not attend Monday’s national executive committee (NEC) meeting.

Mbeki – who is an ex-officio of the NEC – is said to be one of the leaders who demanded Ramaphosa’s presence as the party deliberated over the Phala Phala scandal.

This follows Parliament’s independent panel's findings that a case for impeachment may be made against Ramaphosa after he failed to report the 2020 burglary at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.

As they dig in, a strange parallel can be drawn in some of the approaches adopted which seemingly possess the hallmarks of strategies during the height of the Jacob Zuma era.

These are said to have been on display at Sunday’s NWC meeting, as some of Ramaphosa’s lieutenants criticised former Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo and Mbeki over recent developments.

Eyewitness News understands that some in the president’s corner went as far as suggesting that Ngcobo had a predetermined outcome and followed a script when dealing with the Phala Phala investigation.

While sentiments around reining in Mbeki are said to have been expressed, this armed with criticism about how the 80-year-old did not seem to understand his role as an elder in the organisation.

Mbeki is expected back at Monday’s reconvened NEC meeting.