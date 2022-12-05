Matriculants set to rewrite NSC exams on Wednesday

The decision to allow this was made after some pupils couldn’t write and complete their examinations due to issues beyond their control.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Basic Education (DBE) said some National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations would be rewritten on Wednesday.

The decision to allow this was made after some pupils couldn’t write and complete their examinations due to issues beyond their control. This included disruptive community protests and loadshedding.

Monday marked day 28 of the 30-day NSC examination period.

The DBE said 215 of the 222 question papers were already written.

Department spokesperson, Elijah Mhlanga said that on Wednesday, that pupils in Mpumalanga, Limpopo, Gauteng, Eastern Cape and the North West would rewrite various papers.

“In Mpumalanga there were 1,227 learners who were not able to write due to the community protests that took place there, as well as the fifty-three learners in Gauteng”, he said.

Mhlanga added that a previously unsolvable mathematics question would be disregarded during the marking process.

He said the department launched an investigation to ensure that unsolvable questions do not form part of future examinations.