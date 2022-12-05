Malema: “We are likely to eat beetroots on Christmas with Mabuza as president”

He called for the arrest of President Cyril Ramaphosa over the controversial Phala Phala saga.

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema addressed the media on Monday, December 2022.

"DD is our Deputy President as we speak," said Malema adding that Mabuza was likely to become the president by Christmas Day.