Malema says EFF will not rest until Ramaphosa is behind bars for Phala Phala

The president is in hot water following claims he concealed a robbery at his farm in Limpopo as well as claims of kidnapping.

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema said the party would not rest until President Cyril Ramaphosa was in orange overalls and behind bars for the alleged coverup of the Phala Phala scandal.

While Ramaphosa denied any wrongdoing, a Section 89 panel report found prima facie evidence against the president, adding he had a case to answer for the alleged crime.

The EFF held a media briefing at its headquarters in Johannesburg on Monday.

They said it was not enough for Ramaphosa to resign. The party also wants the head of State to be impeached in a bid to strip him of his retirement benefits.

The red berets planned to double down on efforts to have him held accountable for the Phala Phala saga where he was found to have violated the Constitution.

This included consolidating opposition parties to vote in favour of an impeachment process in Parliament on Tuesday as well as a vote of no confidence against Ramaphosa.

Malema said the party was also considering other legal avenues to compel the South African Revenue Services and the Office of the Public Protector to release their investigative reports into the Phala Phala matter.

“Did you commit the crime? If the answer is yes, then he must go to jail," said Malema.

Members of Parliament are set to debate the matter on Tuesday, with opposition parties needing at least 31 votes from the ANC to set the impeachment process in motion.

Meanwhile, Ramaphosa announced plans to take the Section 89 panel report on review.