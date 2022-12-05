It's too risky to recall Ramaphosa so close to ANC conference - Nkenke Kekana

The ANC is just 10 days away from electing new leadership but will on Monday deliberate on Ramaphosa’s future following the release of Parliament’s Section 89 panel's report on the Phala Phala saga.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) head of communications, Nkenke Kekana, said that it would not be prudent for the party to recall its president, Cyril Ramaphosa, this close to its 55th national elective conference.

He, instead, appealed to Ramaphosa to use his conscience in navigating the crisis around him.

It found that a case for impeachment can be made against Ramaphosa after he failed to report the 2020 burglary at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.

The ANC NEC is reconvening its special meeting on the matter at Nasrec on Monday.

Kekana’s musings on ANC affairs reflect back on the removal of former party presidents, concluding that it would simply be too risky to recall Ramaphosa this close to their conference, which is around two weeks away.

In an opinion that he penned – which is on ewn.co.za – he said that the ANC had come too far to be set back by recommendations that could be overturned through a legal review or were yet to be tested through parliamentary impeachment processes.

And while Kekana recognised that he was in no position to make a legal argument about Ramaphosa’s own money, he did nail the ANC president on the question of morality.

He said that Ramaphosa was expected to champion ethical leadership but claimed that work done over the years had now been overshadowed by the Phala Phala saga.

The ANC head of communications – who is a close ally of Paul Mashatile and is in no doubt gunning for the acting secretary-general to rise in the organisation - also expressed a deep disappointment in Ramaphosa for allowing a private matter to muddy his legacy.

On the impact of the saga on the ANC, Kekana said that this was something they should all be aware of as the party fast approached its national conference.

Kekana called on Ramaphosa to reflect on whether his actions were in line with the reform agenda he had been pursuing.

He and over 80 members of the NEC would get to share their thoughts on the matter on Monday morning when the NEC meets.