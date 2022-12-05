Phala Phala report: Ramaphosa a deer in the headlights?

Inside EWN unpacks the Sections 89 panel's findings on the Phala Phala burglary and what this means for Cyril Ramaphosa's presidency.

JOHANNESBURG - It seems that President Cyril Ramaphosa will not be resigning just yet, as his lawyer confirmed on Sunday that he would seek to challenge the findings of the Section 89 panel's report in the Constitutional Court.

Last Wednesday, the parliamentary panel handed its findings to the National Assembly, concluding that the president may have violated the country’s Constitution for allegedly covering up a crime on his Limpopo farm in February 2020.

Inside EWN tabled a discussion on the matter to weigh in on the repercussions of the report.

Law expert, Dr Llewelyn Curlewis, told the discussion that there was a certain urgency in the way the president dealt with the report thus far but there is an argument to be made as to whether this is a step in the right direction.

“The ordinary response is that any review must go through the relevant procedure of the courts all the way to the Constitutional Court. But Section 167 of the Constitution does make provision that in the interest of time, people can go straight to the Constitutional Court."

Dr Curlewis also added that people must be reminded that there was no formal investigation into this matter as there would have been with a normal criminal case.

"A lot of hearsay evidence was introduced to this panel and the bottom line is that they can make conclusions based on hearsay evidence."

Political analyst, Dr Hlengiwe Ndlovu, said that heading towards the ANC elective conference in a few days, there were different factions in the ANC.

“Looking at the postponement of the NEC meeting, it is telling of the factions in the ANC and the divisions in the party revealing lack of having a way forward with the matter. But politically, it raises many questions amongst other parties and ordinary people."

Dr Ndlovu also recalled the 2017 ANC elective conference, where Ramaphosa spoke strongly against corruption and this resonated with most South Africans. Ndlovu suggested that this could be the reason why there's not been a clamour for him to go.

“It leaves us wondering where he gets such a strong political backing, while there are so many speculations to be made but looking at how he emerged as president could be the reason why we are not seeing protests for the president to step down."

Listen to the full discussion below: