In legal opinion, Mathews Phosa believes the Phala Phala findings are scant

In a legal opinion issued under the name of his firm, Loots and Phosa, the ANC veteran argued that the majority of the information at the panel’s disposal was hearsay evidence.

JOHANNESBURG - Lawyer and African National Congress (ANC) veteran Mathews Phosa on Monday called into question the Section 89 independent panel’s findings that President Cyril Ramaphosa might have violated the Constitution by engaging in paid work.

The panel found prima facie evidence that the president violated the Constitution and his oath of office after a burglary at his Phala Phala farm where $R580,000 was stolen at the farm in February 2020.

Ramaphosa acknowledged the burglary but denied kidnapping and bribery and said he reported the burglary to the police.

Moreover, the panel's report stated it was satisfied that the president has a case to answer.

According to the report, “while the president’s active involvement in the business of cattle and game farming is confirmed repeatedly in his various statements that he made, he nevertheless denies that what he is doing amounts to ‘undertaking paid work’.”

However, the panellists said Ramaphosa's degree of involvement in the operations of the business confirms that he’s running the business.

While Ramaphosa said that he does not get paid and that it ran “largely at a loss,” they said this was irrelevant.

Phosa, however, highlighted that the panel did not have the powers to call witnesses and pointed to the evidence the panel considered - including sworn statements, unsworn statements, newspaper articles, press statements, police reports and submissions by the African Transformation Movement, Economic Freedom Fighters, United Democratic Movement (UDM) as well as the president.

He also pointed to the panel’s concerns that it had not been given “all the information” presently available, including the outcome of the South African Reserve Bank’s investigation.

In light of all this, Phosa said his firm believed that the panel could not have concluded that there was a prima facie case against the president.