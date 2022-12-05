Families of missing Juskei 8 say they will wait for their bodies to be recovered The City of Johannesburg's Emergency Management has confirmed a total of nine bodies have been recovered - of the total 15 that were recorded missing from the floods, in Bramley. Drowning incidents

Jukskei River JOHANNESBURG - Family members of the missing eight people who were swept away by the Jukskei River flash floods said that that they would not leave the outskirts of the river until their family members' bodies had been recovered. The City of Johannesburg's emergency management has confirmed that a total of nine bodies had been recovered of the total 15 that were recorded missing from the floods in Bramley. The Sandton fire department hosted a media briefing where emergency services and the Johannesburg mayor, Mpho Phalatse's spokesperson, Ronald Harris, relayed their condolences to the families who had lost loved ones. READ: Jukskei river drowning: 7 more bodies of churchgoers recovered @CityofJoburgEMS @CityofJoburgZA @CoJPublicSafety Search

for Alex missing 15 continues this morning along the Juskei river stream 2 bodies recovered last night and one person was rescued recieved medical treatment on site later transported to the nearest health care facility. pic.twitter.com/375dlHPQgd Cojems Spokesperson (@RobertMulaudzi) December 4, 2022

At least half of the congregants of the Baptist Church service were swept away in the currents of the Jukskei River floods that took place late Saturday afternoon.

Initially, two people were confirmed to have died during a baptism ceremony before the water overflow took the lives of nine others.

The family members had been camping outside the river entrance since the early morning hours, waiting for police to bring their loved ones home.

As time passed, so did the likelihood of the lives of the 15 who were engulfed by the rapids. As investigations continued over the weekend, the Sandton fire department called families to identify the bodies being brought in.

Eyewitness News spoke to one of the family members that gathered there.

"An update is better than nothing, whether positive or negative, so we appreciate the updates that they gave us it is something, and it draws you closer to accepting whatever is going to come."

Emergency management added that they would continue to conduct rescue operations at full force until the remaining bodies were recovered for family members.