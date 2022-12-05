Emergency services search for three more people missing from Juskei river floods

Rescue efforts continued for a third day after the majority of the thirty-three congregants who gathered for a church service by the river this past weekend were swept away by flash floods in Bramley Park.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg emergency services said they were searching for three more missing people from the Jukskei River and not only one, as previously reported.

Rescue efforts continued for a third day after the majority of the thirty-three congregants who gathered for a church service by the river this past weekend, were swept away by flash floods in Bramley Park.

It was understood that the congregants were aged from as young as three months to sixty-years-old.

Officials have, thus far, recovered fourteen bodies of the congregants, some of whom drowned during the baptism.

Emergency services spokesperson, Robert Mulaudzi said other family members came forward and alerted officials of their missing relatives.

“Right now, we still continue with our search with the hope that we might be able to recover more bodies because we’ve got about three families who are still concerned about the whereabouts of their [family members]”, he said.