DA to lay fraud complaints against high-ranking Knysna Municipality officials

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) will on Monday lay complaints of fraud and perjury against high-ranking political officer bearers in the Knysna Municipality.



This comes after the party won an urgent interdict in the Western Cape High Court last week to halt the salaries of seven political appointees.



Knysna DA constituency head, Dion George, said that the DA would not sit back and allow ratepayers’ money to be wasted.



Four months ago, the DA was booted as leader of the Knysna Municipality.



At the time, a motion of no confidence was brought forward by the Patriotic Alliance (PA) against the mayor, deputy mayor, speaker and the chief whip.



The PA was in a coalition with the DA.



Last week, the Western Cape High Court granted an interdict against the African National Congress (ANC)-led coalition municipality to stop salary payments for seven political appointees.



The DA took the matter to court following a special council meeting in September where the council approved the creation of various support staff roles for political office bearers.



The DA is expected to lay charges at the Knysna police station against high-ranking political officer bearers, claiming they committed fraud and perjury related to the seven political appointees.