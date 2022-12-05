DA submits motion for snap election

DA leader John Steenhuisen wants President Cyril Ramaphosa to set dates for a snap election in early 2023. He said that the African National Congress (ANC) had lost its mandate to govern.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) is forging ahead with its call for early elections.

It has on Monday submitted a motion to the National Assembly Speaker to dissolve the National Assembly.

With South Africans facing electricity, cost of living and joblessness crises, Steenhuisen said that all these would get worse unless there was a change in government.

By invoking sections 49 and 50 of the Constitution, the DA is asking for the president to dissolve Parliament.

"SA's future should not now be decided by 4,000 bought and bribed ANC conference delegates, but by all the voters of this country. Parliament’s role is precisely to step up at times such as this, and hand power back to the people," Steenhuisen said.

Steenhuisen said that with Ramaphosa tangled in a web of wrongdoing following the outcome of a Section 89 report that could lead to his impeachment, it’s left him deeply compromised, no matter what the outcome of a legal review might be.

"While President Cyril Ramaphosa is going to be fighting for his political future, the country will sink ever faster into a state of suffering, destruction and chaos," Steenhuisen said.

Steenhuisen said that a snap election was the only solution to acting in the country’s best interests.