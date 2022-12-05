CT pub allegedly tells black patron he needs white friend to accompany him

When he entered the Bree Street bar last week, Thabiso Danca, was allegedly told by a bouncer that he wouldn't be allowed inside unless he was accompanied by a white person.

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town pub is being accused of racism.

When he entered the Bree Street bar last week, Thabiso Danca, was allegedly told by a bouncer that he wouldn't be allowed inside unless he was accompanied by a white person.

Danca claimed that the bouncer informed him this was in line with the pub's right of admission policy.

A video has since gone viral on social media of Danca's friend, Christopher Logan, confronting the owner.

Logan spoke to CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit on Monday morning, explaining that he and friends had been bar hopping on Thursday night when the trouble started.

"On Thursday night last week, myself, Thabiso, Jordan, who's also referenced in the video, and a few other friends of ours were out and Jordan and Thabiso wanted to go to Hank's. Jordan was slightly ahead of Thabiso and walked into Hank's with no issue. Thabiso attempted to enter and as he did, the bouncer pulled him out of the line."

Logan said that it was at this point that his friend was told that he needed a white person to be with him to gain entry.

"He said: 'How can you say that?' And he [the bouncer] said: 'No, it's because your people come in here and they steal and they cause trouble. You can't come in here alone. You have to have a white friend with you.' He [Thabiso] said: 'How the hell can you say this to me?' He [the bouncer] said: 'No this is not me deciding, this is the owners, the bosses.'"

Logan said that Danca had laid a complaint with the police and planned to approach the Human Rights Commission on Monday.

The SABC is reporting, in a statement, that the establishment said that it had never instructed staff to allow or disallow entrance based on race and colour in their 30 years of service.

The pub also confirmed that an internal investigation was under way.

Listen to the full interview below: