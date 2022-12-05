Cosatu set to discuss Section 89 panel's report on Phala Phala

The trade union federation has called on the ANC to consider the country's interests when dealing with the report released last week.

JOHANNESBURG - Cosatu said that it would be meeting on Monday to discuss the Section 89 independent panel’s report on Phala Phala.

The panel has found that President Cyril Ramaphosa may have a case to answer over his failure to report the theft of foreign currency from his Phala Phala farm in 2020.

Cosatu's, Solly Phetoe, made the call at the 40th anniversary of the National Union of Mineworkers in Polokwane over the weekend.

Speaking to 702’s Africa Melane on Monday morning, Solly Phetoe said that the congress had not finalised its position yet but was meeting on Monday.

"Our position is not yet a final position but said that as we are in the process of looking into the report, I want to confirm that the national office bearers of Cosatu will be meeting today. As we said last time, that we are looking at the report and will issue a formal statement to the public."

At the same time, Phetoe has refused to be drawn into any debates on the merits of the report.

He has reiterated that the governing party needs to consider the challenges facing the country at the moment.

"The ANC leadership, when they deal with this matter, they must consider the challenges that we are facing in South Africa. You will recall immediately after the report, we have seen that the rand was beginning to depreciate."