China's COVID measures taking mental toll on SA citizens living & working there

JOHANNESBURG - Some South Africans living in China have cited increasing mental health challenges amid that country’s zero-COVID policy and anti-lockdown protests.

The world’s most populous nation has one of the strictest COVID-19 control measures globally.

The measures include mass daily testing and implementation of strict lockdowns until no new cases are detected.

South Africans in China claim that their plight has been worsened by poor communication from the South African foreign mission to the east Asian country.

Msizi Didi is a South African English teacher in China who arrived in that country three years ago.

He said that he had spent 60% of his time there under lockdown.

"It's been tough, it's been very tough emotionally, having to go through some of the worst moments of my life all alone," Didi said.

Lungi Shiba, another China-based South African English teacher, claimed that some employers had used the lockdown to unjustly reduce their salaries.

"We've had a stressful time when it comes to that because some schools, they don't event care," Shiba said.

South African expats in China have complained about a lack of information sharing from the South African mission in that country amid cultural differences and a language barrier.

Spokesperson at the Department of International Relations and Cooperation, Clayson Monyela, said that it would be unrealistic to expect the South African embassy to reach all South Africans with information on that country’s varying lockdown regulations.

