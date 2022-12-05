Cape Town gears up for a spectacular sevens leg

Blitzboks received a champions' welcome at Cape Town International Airport with fans and family awaiting their arrival a

CAPE TOWN - The Blitzboks returned home on Sunday after their fourth successive victory in the Emirates Dubai Sevens where they beat Ireland 21-5 in the final.

The South Africans received a champions welcome at Cape Town International Airport with fans and family awaiting their arrival and kicking off a week of intense entertainment ahead of the much-anticipated return of the HSBC Cape Town Sevens - the first time in two years this tournament is back.

On Monday, the Deputy Mayor of the City of Cape Town and a former Springbok prop - Alderman Eddie Andrews, was on hand to run a fitness check on the Cape Town Philharmonic, which will be making its debut at the tournament.

In another first for the event, the full symphony orchestra will be performing on Sunday, 11 December 2022, to wow the audience in the way that only Capetonians know how.

“The Mother City is ready to host the HSBC Cape Town Sevens this coming weekend,” said Alderman Andrews on Monday.

“We are over the moon to welcome on board the Cape Town Philharmonic in what promises to be something different and exciting altogether.

“The HSBC Cape Town Sevens is more than just the game I love so much, it is also about bringing together people from across our city and province, and even further afield, to celebrate our shared passions and heritage.

“Congratulations to our Blitzboks for winning the Dubai leg. We are looking forward to welcoming you back home. Cape Town is ready to bring the gees this weekend. The City of Cape Town is a proud supporter of the HSBC Cape Town Sevens and acknowledges the contribution it makes to our local economy.”

SA’s biggest party – the unofficial noon gun to the summer season – kicks off at 12pm on Friday, 9 December, at the DHL Stadium.

In terms of the rugby action coming up, The Springbok Sevens side will not have it easy in front of their home crowd given that they’ve been drawn in Pool A alongside France, Fiji and Canada.

While the Blitzbok Women, only the second time they will play at this leg of the series, they will also feature in Pool A with Dubai Sevens Women’s champions, Australia as well as Ireland and Spain.

The Blitzboks close day one at 20h03 with a match against Canada before heading into an action-packed Saturday.

The home favourites have pool games against Fiji (11:19am) and France (5pm) to earn a place in the Cup quarter-finals, which will also take place on Saturday.

Sunday’s action begins at 08h00 with the men’s and women’s finals taking place just before 20h00.