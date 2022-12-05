Bulls confirm Sbu Nkosi has been found ‘safe and sound’

In a statement, the Pretoria franchise confirmed that after lengthy and extensive efforts, in collaboration with SSG Security, he was found at 14:02pm on Monday 05 December 2022.

JOHANNESBURG - The Bulls confirmed that Sbu Nkosi was found safe and sound on Monday, three days after revealing that the player had been reported missing.

Bulls CEO Edgar Rathbone was with the security contingent and went to Nkosi’s home (with the permission of the player), to spend time with him and to understand how best the company could provide him with the support he needs and what that support is.

On Saturday, the Bull said their last contact with Nkosi was on 11 November and that they opened a missing person case with the police six days later.

"Sbu Nkosi has been absent without leave for the past three weeks," the Bulls adding that they had attempted "phone calls, texts messages, calls to relatives, partner and close friends as well as four house visits to his known place of residence", and the lack of contact led to "grave worry and concern".

The Bulls have extended a vote of thanks to all the members of the public who shared information that contributed to their search.

While they cannot give further comments on the matter, they will hold a media briefing at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Tuesday, 06 December.

Nkosi has played 16 Tests for the Springboks and was part of the South Africa squad that won the 2019 Rugby World Cup.