ANC NEC accepts Ramaphosa’s request to be recused from Phala Phala deliberations

The ANC NEC, which is the party’s highest decision-making body in between conferences, is convening a special sitting to discuss the section 89 panel report

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) national spokesperson, Pule Mabe said on Monday that the party was up to the task of managing the fallout from the Section 89 Phala Phala report, as its president, Cyril Ramaphosa, recused himself from National Executive Committee (NEC) deliberations.

The party’s highest decision-making body in between conferences, the NEC convened a special sitting to discuss the section 89 panel report.

The report found that Ramaphosa might have committed several Constitutional violations in his actions following the robbery and theft of large sums of US dollars from his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.

Mabe said Ramaphosa asked the NEC to recuse himself from the day’s proceedings, which was granted.

He said there was a request for the president to sit in the proceedings as an ANC member, however the working committee determined that he should be excused because he was on the agenda.

Mabe said this decision was accepted by all NEC members

“We know the release of the Section 89 report has attracted great public interest as it relates to the future of the ANC and its leader – the president. We can assure you the ANC is capable of managing this", he said.

The outgoing spokesperson said the ANC’s Treasurer General, Paul Mashatile, would brief the media on deliberations later on Monday.