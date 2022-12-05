ANC divided on how Phala Phala report should be dealt with

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa said that his fate lay in the hands of the NEC and if Sunday's NWC was anything to go by, he’ll emerge with a mixed bag as some dig in their heels on how the Phala Phala report should be dealt with.

JOHANNESBURG - It seems that the majority of the African National Congress (ANC)’s national working committee (NWC) has refused to entertain the idea of its president, Cyril Ramaphosa, having to step aside, at the same time proposing that its parliamentary caucus must reject the Section 89 panel report into the Phala Phala saga.

This is despite the firm view held by some, who called for a committee to be established.

The NWC met on Sunday to deliberate over the three-member panel report, which found that he may have violated the Constitution and his oath of office in the non-reporting of a 2020 burglary at his Limpopo farm.

Ramaphosa himself attended the meeting but was recused to allow the NWC to discuss the matter in his absence.

He has committed to attend Monday’s NEC meeting.

Some NEC members said that it was simply flawed and it would set a bad precedent if left unchallenged. Ramaphosa is taking the report on review, with his lawyers already briefed to seek direct access at the Constitutional Court.

The meeting also heard a view that suggested Ramaphosa must follow an example he set in dealing with embattled former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize and Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane when they were suspended from their jobs.

During the one-day meeting, NWC members were also cautioned against taking the report too lightly due to its possible ramifications for the party and the country.

The ANC's NEC will on Monday deliberate over the NWC outcomes and suggest a way forward, while the party’s caucus has already been alerted to a meeting on Monday evening.