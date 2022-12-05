Alleged July unrest instigator Ngizwe Mchunu to return to court

Mchunu is facing charges of incitement to commit public violence and contravening the Disaster Management Act.

JOHANNESBURG - Ukhozi FM DJ, Ngizwe Mchunu, accused of instigating the July unrest, returns to the Randburg Magistrates Court on Monday.

This is in connection with a press conference, where he allegedly called for former President Jacob Zuma to be released from jail.

The last time the case was in court was in October.

It was postponed because the State’s main witness, a police officer, was unavailable as he was testifying in a different matter that day.

Mchunu was unhappy about the delay, suggesting that there was political interference at play.

But Magistrate Godwin Sadiki said that they had to follow due process.

He did, however, make the postponement final.

And he promised Mchunu that the matter would proceed on Monday.

In the meantime, Mchunu is out on bail of R2,000.