Alleged July unrest instigator Ngizwe Mchunu says State has no case against him

Mchunu faces charges of incitement to commit violence and breaching the Disaster Management Act.

JOHANNESBURG - Alleged July unrest instigator Ngizwe Mchunu said he was looking forward to his day in court.

He was said to have called for former president Jacob Zuma’s release from prison at a press briefing during the unrest in 2021.

His trial was meant to kick off in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday, but it wound up being rolled over until Tuesday to allow the defence to go through documents the State intended to use.

Speaking on the sidelines of Monday’s proceedings Mchunu insisted the State did not have a case against him.

“Tomorrow, I will have my day in court and finish this matter because there’s no case in this. It’s just political scandal for the failing leadership of this country.”

He maintained he was a scapegoat.

“Because when you are in a leadership when a matter like this happens, you need to zoom in and have an eye about this matter because this matter is about an unrest. An unrest never happened in this country.”