After stabbing, authorities still mum on Janusz Walus release date

JOHANNESBURG - The deadline for Justice Minister Ronald Lamola to release Janusz Walus on parole has come and gone and there’s still no word from the authorities on when Chris Hani's killer will actually be freed.

Late last month, the Constitutional Court handed down what has turned out to be a highly controversial ruling, ordering Lamola to release Walus on parole within ten days.

Those 10 days expired on Thursday but two days before, Walus was stabbed in prison, which has delayed the process.

Chris Hani was a beloved father and husband and one of the foremost icons of the fight against apartheid and his murder almost derailed South Africa's transition into democracy, threatening to plunge the country into civil war.

And Janusz Walus’ looming release has stirred up a backlash, with various protests outside the Constitutional Court, the Kgosi Mampuru Prison and on the N1 freeway having taken place since the ruling.

The SACP and Hani’s widow, Limpho Hani, have also launched a rescission application, seeking a withdrawal from the Constitutional Court decision.

But for now, at least, the judgment handed down last month stands as the final word and in terms thereof, Lamola had until Thursday to free Walus.

After he was stabbed, though, the minister of justice’s office issued a statement saying the State Attorney and Walus’ lawyers had agreed to hold off on his release until he’d been given the all-clear by doctors.

They’ve said they will issue another statement once he’s been freed. Since then, though, there’s been no word.