1 person killed, 7 other wounded in Manenberg drive-by shooting

CAPE TOWN - It appears a gang turf war is unfolding in Manenberg.

A drive-by shooting in Audrey Court on Saturday night left one young man dead, and seven others wounded, including three teen boys.

Cape Town police's Wesley Twigg said that the group was socialising in a park when shots suddenly rang out.

"The 21-year-old victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel while the other victims were taken to a medical facility for medical treatment. The motive for the attack is yet to be established the suspects are yet to be arrested. Cases of murder and attempted murder were registered for investigation."

Several shootings rocked Manenberg last week, including one that erupted in front of the local police station, leaving at least two people dead.