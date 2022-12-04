Two people drown during baptism, 15 believed missing

Johannesburg Emergency Services are searching for at least 15 church members believed to have been washed away by flash floods yesterday.

JOHANNESBURG - At least two people have drowned during a baptism in the Jukskei River in Bramley Park.

It's understood the congregants were conducting the baptism ritual in the river.

Johannesburg Emergency Services are searching for at least 15 church members also believed to have been washed away by flash floods yesterday.

EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi says search-and-rescue operations are continuing.

"The two people drowned while they were attending a baptism. There was also one person who was treated for injuries. We also have about 15 people who are alleged to be missing during this incident.

"We continued our search last night and the search was called off and we will be resuming with our search to continue looking for the alleged 15 people who are believed to be missing".