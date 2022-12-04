The ANC faces a problem of 'leadership cabals that use force of numbers': Mkhize

“I have spoken all the way against factionalism. I have said that the problem of having a cabal in the leadership that basically tries to determine everything and use force of numbers in a triumphalist way to make the ANC take decisions that are not really effective..."

CAPE TOWN - African National Congress (ANC) presidential contender Zweli Mkhize said the party will never be able to fight corruption, crime, and poverty while there are still internal factions.

Mkhize was addressing the ANC Youth League task team of the Dullah Omar region in Langa, Cape Town on Saturday.

He said the country’s socio-economic challenges will not be addressed if the ANC is still divided.

“I have spoken all the way against factionalism. I have said that the problem of having a cabal in the leadership that basically tries to determine everything and use force of numbers in a triumphalist way to make the ANC take decisions that are not really effective and passing on to people is a challenge.”

Both Mkhize and Ramaphosa will be contesting for the party's top position at its elective conference later this month.

Reacting to the Section 89 panel report which points to a possible violation of the Constitution and the law by Ramaphosa, Mkhize said he hopes the President will make the best decision for the country, adding that the Phala Phala matter will be discussed by the ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) when it meets on Monday.