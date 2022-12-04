Stronger laws, not blanket ban: NSPCA on pit bull ownership

On Saturday, a 39-year-old man became the latest victim of a pit bull attack. He was mauled to death on a tavern premises in Mogwase outside Rustenburg.

CAPE TOWN - The National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) said it would continue to oppose a blanket ban on pit bulls.



Speaking during a webinar hosted by GCIS, NSPCA senior inspector Nazareth Appalsamy said the organisation was taking strain as pit bull owners had been surrendering their dogs at SPCAs across the country.

Appalsamy said the organisation's mandate remained to protect animals.

“Currently, we are talking about the protection of the public, that rests with government,” he said.

He said they were in favour of stronger regulations.

“What we do support is a call for stronger regulations, stronger laws for the owning of such animals. This is what we would like local government and national government to implement," he added.

Appalsamy said if people want to own dogs, they have to ensure their animals are socialised.

