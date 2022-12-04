Ramaphosa's removal will not throw SA into disarray, says Shivambu

Shivambu was responding to comments made by the ANC's Gwede Mantashe on Friday, who he said the country and the ANC would be plunged into chaos should Ramaphosa step down.

JOHANNESBURG - EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu said the removal of Cyril Ramaphosa would not throw the country into disarray, as he is no longer fit to stay on as president.

There have been calls for Ramaphosa to step down following the release of Section 89 independent panel report, which found that the president may have violated the Constitution and breached anti-corruption laws.

Shivambu said South Africa has solid institutions, that would not be collapsed by Ramaphosa's resignation.

"We are not the Ramaphosa Republic, we are the Republic of South Africa. Ramaphosa is just occupying the role of President temporarily and when he violates the Constitution he must be removed from office. He is not a pillar of South Africa, he is not the heartbeat of South Africa."

He said those asking Ramaphosa not to resign are only protecting their interests.

"They are going to lose the ministerial positions, they are scared of losing the blue lights and the houses they are given in Cape Town and in Pretoria. That is basically what they are doing they are protecting their selfish interests."

The EFF said most opposition parties agree that Ramaphosa should leave office, following the release of the Section 89 report.

The party said Ramaphosa is no longer the correct candidate to lead the country as he is a "criminal president."

Shivambu said opposition parties will vote for the impeachment process to continue on Tuesday.

"There is no National Executive Committee (NEC) that is going to instruct members of Parliament to do illegal and unlawful irrational things. Even on an open vote, we are going to vote that the impeachment process must go ahead".

The party also argued that impeachment is not enough, and criminal charges should be pursued against Ramaphosa.