Ramaphosa recused from ANC NWC meeting

Eyewitness News understands the party's president met with the officials on Saturday, when the Section 89 panel report was discussed.

JOHANNESBURG - ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has been excused from the party’s National Working Committee meeting (NWC) which got underway at Nasrec on Sunday.

It's deliberating over the Section 89 panel report on the Phala Phala farm saga ahead of the reconvening of its special National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Monday.

The report found that Ramaphosa may have violated the Constitution and abused his oath of office by failing to report the 2020 crime at his Limpopo farm to the relevant authorities.

A case for impeachment may be made against Ramaphosa.

He missed Friday’s NEC but his office has insisted it wasn’t a snub, but as per the agreement reached with other officials that he shouldn’t be in the room when his conduct was under discussion

He explained his abrupt departure from Sunday’s meeting to journalists:

"I have been recused from the meeting because they are going to discuss the panel's report and as per our own experience and history and tradition, it's always better when a matter that affects a person personally should be discussed in their absence."

Meanwhile, a small crowd gathered outside – this as pro and anti-ramaphosa groupings make their feelings known.

This gentleman was among the handful of party members demonstrating outside Nasrec’s gate 2.

"Cyril for second term, Ramaphosa for second term. Second term for Matamela. I’m with my chairperson here. We are supporting Matamela,” said one of the party members.

RELATED