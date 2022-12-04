Presidency refutes claims that Ramaphosa abandoned Friday's NEC meeting

The president didn’t snub his party, but stayed away as agreed upon with acting secretary general Paul Mashatile.

JOHANNESBURG - While an impression has been created by some ANC leaders that party president Cyril Ramaphosa completely abandoned Friday’s special National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, his office says it’s not true.

The president didn’t snub his party, but stayed away as agreed upon with acting secretary general Paul Mashatile.

Mashatile himself told journalists following a quick adjournment of the special meeting at Nasrec, that Ramaphosa had not formally consulted with the organisation but was instead speaking to stakeholders outside.

Ramaphosa’s office says the president was in Gauteng on Friday, having flown back from Cape Town on Thursday evening.

It says Mashatile agreed that it was best for the present to be absent as he was the topic of discussion.

A Section 89 panel found Ramaphosa may have violated the Constitution, abused his oath of office, and committed serious misconduct by failing to report the 2020 burglary at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya says Ramaphosa stays 25 minutes away from the meeting venue and would have attended, if his party needed him to.

Eyewitness News understands Ramaphosa met with officials on Saturday - with the National Working Committee (NWC) now set to sit on Sunday and the NEC on Monday morning.

