Nongoma's Osuthu community pleads for police station following recent killings

NONGOMA - The Mayor of Zululand District Municipality - Thulasizwe Buthelezi has called on the police ministry to establish a police station to service the community of Osuthu area in Nongoma - northern KwaZulu-Natal.

The area has been the scene of several deadly shootings in recent months.

These include the killings of Induna Dr Dumisani Khumalo, and most recently, Prince Mbongiseni Zulu who was being laid to rest on Saturday.

"We are begging government and would like to make it a point that the area of Osuthu needs a police station. There is no police visibility here in Osuthu.”

Buthelezi said there is a need for a police station in the area, as the killings of members of Osuthu traditional council - including the prince within a space of three months.

“It is evident that crime has increased and even if people do wish to report the gun violence here, where would they report? We are pleading with government to assist us.”

The mayor also paid tribute to the slain prince, adding that he will be remembered for his skills to unite different political parties in the council.