Mpumalanga car crash claims 9 lives

The crash involved a sedan and a light delivery vehicle on the R35 on Saturday night.

Car Accident. Picture: Pixabay
04 December 2022 10:24

JOHANNESBURG - A Mpumalanga crash has claimed nine lives when two vehicles collided between Morgenzon and Amersfoort.

Community Safety department authorities say dangerous overtaking may have caused the collision.

The crash involved a sedan and a light delivery vehicle on the R35 on Saturday night.

"Nine lives were abruptly brought to a tragic end last night around 22h00. The victims were certified dead at the scene and they include both drivers and the passengers," said department spokesperson Moeti Mmusi.

