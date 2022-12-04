'Maftown, I have no words', says Cassper after another iconic Fill Up

The award-winning rapper took the famous concert to his hometown - Mafikeng, where scores filled up Mmabatho Stadium on Saturday night.

Thanking his fans on Sunday, Nyovest revealed that the event had "so many issues I can't even explain", adding that the fact that it even happened, was a "miracle".

This event had so many issues I can’t even start to explain. The fact that this event even happened was a miracle. Thank you so match for your support. I am nothing but grateful. I am humbled and overwhelmed. I wanna come back next year. Y’all coming ??? #FillUpMmabathoStadium ' Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) December 4, 2022

Nyovest, real name Refiloe Phoolo, started the now-successful Fill Up campaign in 2015, when he performed to capacity crowds at The Dome in Johannesburg, doing the same at Soweto’s Orlando Stadium in 2016.

The rapper continued the successful campaign in 2017 at the FNB Stadium, in 2018 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, and in 2019 at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg before Covid-19 hit.

His fans, industry colleagues and South Africans have taken to social media to congratulate the star on the feat.

Imagine people wearing your T shirt dancing with your shoe brand to the rhythm of your own music at your own festival getting drunk to your alcohol damn that’s iconic man Cassper’s a legend #FillUpMmabathoStadium S/O yo @BridgeEntSA 🙏🏻⭐️ ' #SmoothOperator (@Abidoza_SA) December 4, 2022

Picture of the Year 2022 🔥🔥🔥

Retweet to show Cassper Nyovest some love ❤#FillUpMmabathoStadium pic.twitter.com/0HnmsSpnKY ' IG:Joy-Zelda (@joy_zelda) December 3, 2022

He appropriately ended his concert by paying tribute to his late friend, DJ Sumbody, real name Oupa Sefoka, who was killed late last month.