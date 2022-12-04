Go

'Maftown, I have no words', says Cassper after another iconic Fill Up

The award-winning rapper took the famous concert to his hometown - Mafikeng, where scores filled up Mmabatho Stadium on Saturday night.

04 December 2022 13:45

JOHANNESBURG - "Maftown, I have no words." This is how Cassper Nyovest aptly described Saturday night as he filled up another stadium.

The award-winning rapper took the famous concert to his hometown, Mafikeng, where scores filled up Mmabatho Stadium.

Thanking his fans on Sunday, Nyovest revealed that the event had "so many issues I can't even explain", adding that the fact that it even happened, was a "miracle".

Nyovest, real name Refiloe Phoolo, started the now-successful Fill Up campaign in 2015, when he performed to capacity crowds at The Dome in Johannesburg, doing the same at Soweto’s Orlando Stadium in 2016.

The rapper continued the successful campaign in 2017 at the FNB Stadium, in 2018 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, and in 2019 at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg before Covid-19 hit.

His fans, industry colleagues and South Africans have taken to social media to congratulate the star on the feat.

He appropriately ended his concert by paying tribute to his late friend, DJ Sumbody, real name Oupa Sefoka, who was killed late last month.

