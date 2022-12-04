Lotto results: Saturday, 03 December 2022

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.

JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Saturday 03 December 2022 are:

Lotto: 01, 12, 26, 33, 50, 52 B: 19

Lotto Plus 1: 03, 07, 14, 15, 32, 49 B: 23

Lotto Plus 2: 02, 07, 13, 17, 33, 40 B: 34

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.