Lotto results: Saturday, 03 December 2022
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Saturday 03 December 2022 are:
Lotto: 01, 12, 26, 33, 50, 52 B: 19
Lotto Plus 1: 03, 07, 14, 15, 32, 49 B: 23
Lotto Plus 2: 02, 07, 13, 17, 33, 40 B: 34
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
#DrawResults for 03/12/22 are:' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) December 3, 2022
#LOTTO: 01, 12, 26, 33, 50, 52#B: 19
#LOTTOPLUS1: 03, 07, 14, 15, 32, 49#B: 23#LOTTOPLUS2: 02, 07, 13, 17, 33, 40#B: 34 pic.twitter.com/Uv1Lg5xNQI