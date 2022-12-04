Limpopo man gets 19 years for stealing and trying to smuggle cars into Zim

JOHANNESBURG - The Musina Regional Court on Wednesday sentenced a 36-year-old man to 19 years in jail for burglary at business premises and theft of motor vehicles.

In 2017, Ahmad Maphosa and his accomplices broke into a Ford vehicle dealership in Musina, Limpopo, and made off with six cars worth over R3 million.

Five of the cars were recovered en route to Zimbabwe but his accomplices managed to evade arrest and are still at large.

"The vehicles were intercepted from crossing the Limpopo river into the neighbouring country Zimbabwe, but the suspects were not arrested as they ran away. Through the assistance of law-abiding citizens Maphosa was arrested in the area while attempting to flee," said Hawks spokesperson Matimba Maluleke.