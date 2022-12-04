K.O's 'SETE' sets new record as Spotify's most streamed song in SA in 2022

SETE reached a whopping 10 million views on YouTube in just a month, and joined “Jerusalema” as the only South African song in Spotify history to receive over 300K streams per week in a period of six weeks.

JOHANNESBURG - K.O's smash hit SETE has claimed the title of Spotify's most streamed song in South Africa in 2022.

This is according to the global streaming platform's Wrapped feature, which is a summary of users' favourite artists and most streamed songs.

The track, released in August 2022, features the talents of amapiano star Young Stunna, and hip hop artist Blxckie.

SETE has been crowned the most streamed song of 2022 in SA on @spotify. Kuzamekile. @YOUNGSTUNNA_ZA @blxckie___ ngiyaphakamisa 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/pBRoERyrcK ' K.O (@MrCashtime) December 1, 2022

This isn't the first time the hit has broken records since its release.

"Don't ever give up on your dreams," said the star, real name Ntokozo Mdluli, on social media.

Another Milestone, @MrCashtime ‘SETE’ music video is on 10 Million view. pic.twitter.com/KpD1lqKyTd ' Sony Music Africa (@SonyMusicAfrica) October 21, 2022

SETE held the number one spot on Radiomonitor airplay charts for at least seven weeks.

Further, according to Chart Base Africa, the track spent over 64 days atop the South African Top Songs Spotify charts, not leaving the chart since its release in August.

SETE by K.O, Blxckie and Young Stunna is breaking records in SA 😮🔥🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/uL5ACwilEA ' SA Hip Hop Experts (@SAHHExperts) November 25, 2022

"SETE" joins "Jerusalem" as the only South African song in Spofity history to receive at least over 300K stream per week in last six weeks. ' Chart Base Africa (@ChartBaseAfrica) October 13, 2022

It was certified platinum a mere 16 days after its August release.

"If that's not goated, then what is," said one of the K.O's fans.

#SETE PLATINUM IN 16 DAYS

4 Mill views on YouTube in 2 weeks

#1 on all platforms@YOUNGSTUNNA_ZA @blxckie___ delivering your plaques personally soon bo ndade pic.twitter.com/cPruEpJfAZ ' K.O (@MrCashtime) September 21, 2022

Sete is followed by _Paris _by Q-Mark and Glass Animals' Heat Waves, with Wanitwa Mos' Dali Nguwe and Lost Frequencies' Where Are You Now rounding out the top.

Kabza De Small leads the charge as the most streamed South African artist, appearing in five out of seven top music streaming lists in South Africa this year.

Artists like Maphorisa, Young Stunna, Mellow & Sleazy, Blxckie, Nasty C, Makhadzi, and Ami Faku are also on the list of the most globally streamed South African artists.