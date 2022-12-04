GP Health dept launches corruption probe into Kalafong Hospital CEO

Last week, nurses affiliated to nursing union, Denosa, protested at the hospital, demanding the resignation of the CEO, Dr Sello Matjila.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Health department said it would be appointing an independent investigator to probe allegations against the Kalafong Hospital CEO.

They accused him of maladministration and corruption.

Workers also claim he intimidated staff who recently protested government’s 3 percent wage hike.

The department said it's now launched an investigation into the allegations against him.

It said Matjila would not be reporting to the facility for work, pending the outcome of the investigation.

Dr Lebogang Mpshe has been appointed acting CEO.