Festive season: Mpumalanga Safety MEC warns motorists to obey rules of the road

JOHANNESBURG - Mpumalanga Safety MEC Vusi Shongwe called on motorists to obey the rules of the road following a crash that claimed nine lives in the province.

Authorities say dangerous overtaking may have caused the collision between Morgenzon and Amersfoort on Saturday night.

The crash involved a sedan and a light delivery vehicle on the R35.

Department spokesperson Moeti Mmusi said the MEC was concerned over excessive speeding as the country headed towards the festive season.

"According to the MEC moving traffic violations such as dangerous overtaking and excessive speeding have been identified as some major causes of deadly crashes during the previous holiday seasons. He said head-on collisions excessive speeding and pedestrian fatalities remain some of the challenges that the department will focus on during this holiday season", he said.