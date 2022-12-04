Eskom to implement Stage 3 load shedding from Monday

The power utility said Stage 3 blackouts would kick in from Monday until Tuesday morning.

JOHANNESBURG: Power utility, Eskom, said on Sunday that power cuts would be reduced to Stage 3 from Monday morning.

This as Eskom implemented Stage 4 load shedding on Saturday night.

From Tuesday at 5 AM, rotational blackouts would be downgraded to Stage 2 until further notice.

"Load shedding is being implemented due to the high number of breakdowns and the requirement to reserve the remaining emergency generation reserves, while creating space to replenish the dam levels in the pumped storage schemes," said Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.