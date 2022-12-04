Britain’s Dubois retains belt in boxing bout against SA's Lerena
The WBA has a 3-knockdown rule, meaning if a fighter is downed 3 times in any round, the contest will automatically end via TKO.
JOHANNESBURG - Britain’s Daniel Dubois held on to his WBA ‘regular’ heavyweight title after three visits to the canvas to stop South Africa’s Kevin Lerena in the third round on the Fury-Chisora bill in Tottenham.
Dubois was knocked down by a left hook and then seemed to take a knee twice, but somehow turned the fight around and stopped South Africa’s Lerena in the third.
That was an electric 9 minutes in my boxing career Heavyweight boxing at its best Thank you London, United Kingdom & Tottenham stadium ! It was unreal : This is @BTSportBoxing footage pic.twitter.com/GvzxAslNXQKevin Lerena (@Kevlerenaboxing) December 4, 2022
"That is heavyweight boxing, I had Daniel down and hurt 3 times in round 1 and in the 3rd round I was on my ass and stopped on my feet. As I fighter I really thought I could continue on as the bell went but it wasn’t my night. I will be back stronger than ever, I gave it my all" said Lerena on his social media pages.
That is heavyweight boxing I had Daniel down & hurt 3 times in round 1 & in the 3rd round I was on my ass & stopped on my feet As I fighter I really thought I could continue on as the bell went but It wasnt my night ! I WILL BE BACK STRONGER THAN EVER I gave it my all pic.twitter.com/8orZcyzgtmKevin Lerena (@Kevlerenaboxing) December 4, 2022
FIERY EXCHANGEEverythingBoxing (@EverythingBoxi2) December 1, 2022
Daniel Dubois and Kevin Lerena's war of words ahead of Saturday's clash. #DuboisLerena#Boxing #FuryChisora
( @BTSportBoxing)pic.twitter.com/M2poy8umKb