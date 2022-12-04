ANC members plan to picket in support of Ramaphosa

The Section 89 panel report, which was made public last week, found President Ramaphosa may have violated the Constitution and his oath of office when he failed to report the theft of millions in foreign currency from his Phala Phala farm.

JOHANNESBURG - Some members of the African National Congress (ANC) said on Sunday that they would picket outside Nasrec in Johannesburg in support of President Cyril Ramaphosa when the party's National Executive Committee (NEC) meets on Monday.

The party's NEC is expected to convene to discuss the Section 89 panel report into Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm saga.

The ANC's National Working Committee (NWC) is expected to process the report on Sunday ahead of Monday's crucial NEC meeting.

The report, which was made public last week, found that Ramaphosa may have violated the Constitution and his oath of office when he failed to report the theft of millions in foreign currency from his Phala Phala farm.

The president's allies were pushing for him to stay on and challenge the report while his opponents called for him to step down.

One of Ramaphosa's critics, Carl Niehaus, was a lone demonstrator at Nasrec calling for Ramaphosa's removal with ANC staffer Mandla Qwane saying they too would join the picket lines, but to support the president remaining as head of the governing party.

"President Ramaphosa is the light the ANC needs to shine as we move towards the 2024 elections. Whatever might be happening in terms of the report and other things that are there," said Qwane.

"President Ramaphosa needs to be given support by members of the ANC," he said.