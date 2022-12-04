Access still a significant barrier for disabled persons

The organisation's spokesperson Dylan Mashele says he faces many environmental and communication challenges as a visually impaired person.

CAPE TOWN - The National Council of and for People with Disabilities (NCPD) said while great strides have been made to create accessible spaces for people with disabilities, more still needs to be done.

The organisation's spokesperson - Dylan Mashele said he faces many environmental and communication challenges as a visually-impaired person.

He says this is what disables him as a person with low vision.

"I think more work needs to be done to improve the day-to-day activities of persons with disabilities because we still go to malls that are not accessible that are not wheelchair friendly, we are still sidelined to information, me as a person with low vision it sometimes becomes difficult for me to look for things, to look for prices of things in the aisle."

On Saturday, the world observed International Day of Persons with Disabilities and National Disability Rights Awareness day - which followed Disability Rights Awareness Month.

