[WATCH] Ramaphosa must be impeached, even if he resigns, says Shivambu

Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza | EFF deputy president, Floyd Shivambu said Cyril Ramaphosa must be removed as the president of the country. This comes after the Section 89 panel on Phala Phala found that Ramaphosa may have committed a serious violation of the Constitution. Shivambu was speaking at the EFF's 17th Central Command Team Meeting on 3 December 2022 in Kempton Park.